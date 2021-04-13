PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $73.47 million and $5,083.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

