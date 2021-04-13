Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.46

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $70.46 and traded as high as $79.68. Pjsc Lukoil shares last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 52,564 shares traded.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded shares of Pjsc Lukoil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pjsc Lukoil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.11 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 471,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after buying an additional 19,402 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 300,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $20,528,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 37,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pjsc Lukoil by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment engages in refining; petrochemical and transport operations; marketing and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and refined products; and generation, transportation, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as provides related services.

