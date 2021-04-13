Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $450.63 Million

Analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will report sales of $450.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $441.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $459.33 million. Plantronics reported sales of $403.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The firm had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.22 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Plantronics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

PLT opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. Plantronics has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $50.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at $18,659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Plantronics by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $10,797,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.