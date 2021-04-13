Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,422 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.67. 28,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,631. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $156.87 and a one year high of $257.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.