Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,589 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 4.4% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

