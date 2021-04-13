Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.4% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 398,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after buying an additional 56,221 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,297,468. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $218.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $174.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

