Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,862. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $139.33 and a 52-week high of $228.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

