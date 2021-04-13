Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 34,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 293.7% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 453.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,568 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $80.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,181. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.69. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $46.11 and a 12-month high of $80.79.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

