Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 3.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 192,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 46,135 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.44. 68,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,482. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $94.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

