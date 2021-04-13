Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,298,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,443,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.96. The stock had a trading volume of 27,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,369. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $256.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $272.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

