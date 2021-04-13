Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,087 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after buying an additional 1,515,179 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,586,000 after purchasing an additional 265,460 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.89. 214,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,647,093. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

