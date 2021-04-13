Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.50. 27,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,152,457. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.94%.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.