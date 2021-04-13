Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.5% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.97. The stock had a trading volume of 345,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,638,420. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $189.53 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $662.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.48 and its 200-day moving average is $260.04.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. CLSA lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

