Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 957 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,945 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up 1.3% of Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $268,238,000 after buying an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,030 shares of company stock valued at $15,327,910 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.30. 122,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,347,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.87. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.