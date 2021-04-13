Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,735 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.54. 209,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,472. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

