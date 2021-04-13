Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.