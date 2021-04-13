Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.54.

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,387,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 51,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

