Playcent (PCNT) Price Reaches $1.63

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded up 45% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $18.50 million and $4.84 million worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can now be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00002582 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Playcent has traded 150.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Playcent Profile

Playcent (PCNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,353,284 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

