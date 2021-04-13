PlayGame Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $162,271.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayGame has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $162,271.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PlayGame alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00056927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.00625071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032059 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

Buying and Selling PlayGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.