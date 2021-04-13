Playgroundz (IOG) Trading 50% Higher This Week

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 21.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $3,698.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00261186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.00679180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,457.91 or 0.99381981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.26 or 0.00918525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

