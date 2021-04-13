Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Short Interest Up 4,300.0% in March

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 4,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

PYTCF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Playtech alerts:

OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Playtech has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $6.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Playtech Plc develops and sells software platforms and services for the online and land-based gambling industry worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients; and offers technology and risk management services for retail brokers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.