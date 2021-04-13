PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PLBY Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of PLBY traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. 7,950,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,966. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.30.

There is no company description available for Plby Group Inc

