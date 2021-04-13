Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.43 and last traded at $30.70. Approximately 3,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 171,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLRX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.74.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,678.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $719,775 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 371,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

