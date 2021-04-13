PlotX Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. PlotX has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlotX has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One PlotX coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.30 or 0.00055939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00019474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00085277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.90 or 0.00633688 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00032486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00038683 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

