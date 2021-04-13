Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $29.68

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.68, but opened at $28.50. Plug Power shares last traded at $28.72, with a volume of 187,357 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,362,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,294,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at $220,881,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,586,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,534,000 after buying an additional 341,266 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

