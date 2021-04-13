Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Up 357.1% in March

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PLRTF remained flat at $$0.50 on Tuesday. 201,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,239. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
