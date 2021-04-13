Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Up 357.1% in March

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 357.1% from the March 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 705,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PLRTF remained flat at $$0.50 on Tuesday. 201,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,239. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43.

About Plymouth Rock Technologies

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

