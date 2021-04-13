POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,400 shares, an increase of 271.6% from the March 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:PORBF remained flat at $$19.88 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.33. POLA Orbis has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.09.

PORBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

