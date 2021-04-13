Polis Achieves Market Cap of $3.54 Million (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Polis has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $6,217.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polis has traded down 23% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00212928 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00008596 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.