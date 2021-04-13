Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Cap of $38.25 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $41.17 or 0.00065459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $38.25 billion and $1.90 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00267617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.59 or 0.00667204 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,648.56 or 0.99618500 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.83 or 0.00923591 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00019638 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,065,086,465 coins and its circulating supply is 929,062,351 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.