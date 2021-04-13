Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $2.03 on Major Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $46.38 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003199 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00055661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00019445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.70 or 0.00623446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032546 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00037913 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

Polkamarkets is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

