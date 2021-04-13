Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Short Interest Update

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the March 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of PBKOF stock opened at $42.11 on Tuesday. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $51.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBKOF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

