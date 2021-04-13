POPCHAIN Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,761.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. POPCHAIN has a market cap of $791,333.32 and $5,761.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POPCHAIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, POPCHAIN has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00042323 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000247 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About POPCHAIN

POPCHAIN (PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org . The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

Buying and Selling POPCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POPCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POPCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POPCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

