PopularCoin Trading Up 108.9% Over Last Week (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 108.9% against the dollar. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $369,245.21 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.58 or 0.00425090 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,889.65 or 0.99907466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00035526 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00009885 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.21 or 0.00129004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000315 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,156,304,866 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.