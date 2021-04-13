Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on POAHY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.37. Porsche Automobil has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

