Portion Market Cap Reaches $16.74 Million (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. Portion has a market capitalization of $16.74 million and $302,828.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,123,978 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

