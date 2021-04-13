PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0445 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and approximately $45,988.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 46.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,909.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,285.10 or 0.03632364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $266.63 or 0.00423827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $737.14 or 0.01171742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $322.82 or 0.00513143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.49 or 0.00458582 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00361204 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00034014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003379 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,059,519 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

