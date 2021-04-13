PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Holdings Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after purchasing an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,798,000 after buying an additional 148,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,107,000. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

