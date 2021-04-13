Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 83.7% from the March 15th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of HGKGY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Power Assets has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.96.
Power Assets Company Profile
