PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PRAA traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.71. The stock had a trading volume of 168,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,120. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.97.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $273.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.
PRA Group Company Profile
PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
