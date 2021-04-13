PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Stake Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,865 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of PRA Health Sciences worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.89.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $154.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.63. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $158.35.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $873.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.52 million. Analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

