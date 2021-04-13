Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $72.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFBC. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

PFBC traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. 27,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average is $48.03. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $67.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

