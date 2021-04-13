Premier Financial (PFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Premier Financial to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFC stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.50 target price (down previously from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.63.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

