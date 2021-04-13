Presearch (PRE) Price Hits $0.0977 on Major Exchanges

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0977 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $34.27 million and approximately $291,267.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Presearch Coin Profile

Presearch (PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,661,436 coins. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Presearch

