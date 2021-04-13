PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 250,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,010. PreveCeutical Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

About PreveCeutical Medical

PreveCeutical Medical Inc, a health sciences company, develops options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products in the United States and Canada. It has research and development programs, including dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for type 2 diabetes and obesity; a soluble gel drug delivery program, which provide relief from pain, inflammation, seizures, and neurological disorders; Nature Identical peptide therapeutic applications; non-addictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the addictive analgesics, such as morphine, fentanyl, and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions.

