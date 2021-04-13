PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 250,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,010. PreveCeutical Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.
About PreveCeutical Medical
