PRIA (PRIA) Market Cap Hits $799,512.20

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PRIA has a market capitalization of $799,512.20 and $890.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.53 or 0.00018220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PRIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00055679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00019800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.33 or 0.00087458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $399.83 or 0.00631964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00032232 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00038917 BTC.

About PRIA

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PRIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.