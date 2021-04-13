Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,257 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of Glaukos worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,864,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,104,000 after acquiring an additional 479,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,910,000 after purchasing an additional 373,916 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Glaukos by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,365,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $178,019,000 after purchasing an additional 314,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 70.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,607,000 after purchasing an additional 146,411 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

NYSE GKOS opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.13. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.87.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $1,327,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.