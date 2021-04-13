Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,299 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics during the third quarter worth $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $227,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,660,430.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total value of $524,140.56. Insiders have sold a total of 38,967 shares of company stock worth $5,265,821 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDLX opened at $112.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -66.85 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDLX. Bank of America upgraded Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair lowered Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Cardlytics Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.