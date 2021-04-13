Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 7,264 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,813 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SAIL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,882.12 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.18.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

