Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 8,437 Shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,437 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of CIT Group worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIT Group stock opened at $52.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average is $38.15. CIT Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $54.68.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.93. CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In other news, insider Steve Solk sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $453,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,383.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward K. Sperling sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,201 shares of company stock worth $1,058,761 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CIT Group from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CIT Group from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

