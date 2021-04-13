Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $116.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $139.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.39 and its 200 day moving average is $121.18.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.85.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

