Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 101,795 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 159.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,696 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,795 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.05% of FuelCell Energy worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,524,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in FuelCell Energy by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,043,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,823,000 after acquiring an additional 664,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 167,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the period. 33.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $29.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $346,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

